21. Westbrook’s Gose Get it

For years if you wanted a Gose you had to travel to Germany to root out a traditional example or ask a homebrewer to reverse engineer a recipe by reading style guidelines. In the last few years a bevy a breweries have taken a stab at the salty, sour and coriander spiced style. No one is making a gose better than South Carolina’s Westbrook Brewing. One member of our tasting panel declared it’s “like beer and chips and citrus dip in one.” It’s also extremely dry and refreshing, making it one of the few sours that we find ourselves downing in quantities on a hot day.

[$13.49 for a six-pack; westbrookbrewing.com]

