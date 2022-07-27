What Is Sourced Bourbon? And the 10 Best Bottles to Try

10. Jefferson’s Reserve Very Small Batch Bourbon Get it

This popular small batch bourbon is a blend of whiskeys sourced from Kentucky. The base is Jefferson’s bourbon. It’s married with three hand-selected straight bourbons featuring different mash bills and ages. These aren’t disclosed, but the result is a highly complex, flavorful blended whiskey with notes of vanilla beans, caramel candy, dried fruits, maple candy, slight winter spice, and memorable finish of sweet honey.

[$35.99; jeffersonsbourbon.com]

