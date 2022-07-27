What Is Sourced Bourbon? And the 10 Best Bottles to Try

2. Smoke Wagon Small Batch Bourbon Get it

In the last few years, Smoke Wagon has become a popular name in the bourbon world. In fact, if you ask us, you’d have a hard time finding a brand that does a better job of sourcing and blending whiskey. They blend two different high-rye MGP whiskeys together. One is aged for four years, and the other is aged for eight. They’re blended together to create this mellow sipper featuring flavors of candied orange peels, toasted vanilla beans, butterscotch, caramel apples, and warming, peppery rye at the finish.

[$51.99; nevadadistilling.com]

