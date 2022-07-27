What Is Sourced Bourbon? And the 10 Best Bottles to Try

5. Old Soul Bourbon Get it

Cathead Distillery makes its Old Soul straight bourbon by blending three different high-rye bourbons. Two come from MGP in Indiana and one is made at the Mississippi-based distillery. Bottled at 90-proof, the oldest whiskey in the blend is a little over four years old. This high-rye blend is loaded with rich oak, toasted vanilla beans, sweet corn, and toffee. A hint of spicy leather and peppery rye at the finish holds everything together.

[$45; catheaddistillery.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!