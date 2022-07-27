What Is Sourced Bourbon? And the 10 Best Bottles to Try

6. Angel’s Envy Port Cask Bourbon Get it

A favorite of drinkers and bartenders alike, Angel’s Envy’s flagship expression is a blend of hand-picked barrels from Indiana’s MGP as well as whiskey from Louisville Distilling Company (owned by Bacardi). It’s aged between eight and 12 years and finished in port wine casks. The result is a nuanced, flavorful whiskey with hints of wood char, toffee, dried cherries, butterscotch, candied orange peel, and nutty sweetness.

[$49.99; angelsenvy.com]

