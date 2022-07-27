What Is Sourced Bourbon? And the 10 Best Bottles to Try

7. Old Elk Straight Bourbon Get it

While this brand has gained quite a following in the last few years, its recipe is still a bit of a mystery. This flavorful bourbon is sourced from MGP (supplier of distilled spirits) as well as New York and Colorado. There’s no age statement, but it’s believed to be around four years old. This blended straight bourbon is well-known for its notes of chocolate fudge, maple candy, almond cookies, butterscotch, vanilla beans, and cinnamon spice. The finish is a warming mix of spice and sweetness.

[$49.99; oldelk.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!