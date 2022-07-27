What Is Sourced Bourbon? And the 10 Best Bottles to Try

8. High West Bourbon Get it

When it comes to sourced whiskey, few brands are more transparent than Utah’s High West. They even list everything on their site. Previously called High West American Prairie Bourbon, the brand’s flagship expression is a blend of straight bourbon whiskeys that were aged a minimum of two years in charred white American oak barrels. The flavor is highlighted by notes of caramel corn, buttery caramel, sweet honey, dried fruits, and candied pecans.

[$36.50; highwest.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!