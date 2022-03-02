1. Bushmills 12-Year-Old Get It

Newly appointed Bushmills master blender Alex Thomas debuted this whiskey in February, adding it to the fabled single malt distillery’s lineup that also includes 10-, 16-, and 21-year-old expressions. Triple-distilled, it’s matured initially in ex-bourbon and sherry casks, then finished in marsala casks, which lend rich spice, caramel, and nutty flavors. Look for more exciting things to come from Thomas, whose first single malt creation, The Sexton, has quickly taken a top spot as one of the best-selling Irish whiskeys in the U.S.

[$60; reservebar.com]

