10. Slane Special Edition Get It

Celebrating 40 years of rock shows at the famous Slane Castle, which is now home to the distillery as well, this whiskey builds on the brand’s original triple-cask release by amplifying its virgin oak-matured component. The resulting flavor is bold and brash, just like the music of acts such as Thin Lizzy, Guns N’ Roses, Foo Fighters, and U2, who have all played the Castle over the years. Sip some while listening to the custom Spotify playlist—available with the purchase of a bottle—curated by Slane Irish Whiskey co-founder Alex Conyngham.

[$37; reservebar.com]

