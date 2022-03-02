2. Redbreast Pedro Ximénez Edition Get It

Celebrating the links between the whiskey industry of Ireland and the winemakers of the Iberian Peninsula, the first limited-edition whiskey in Redbreast’s Iberian Series uses hogshead-size Pedro Ximénez casks for a 12- to 22-month finish. The smaller-than-usual hogsheads create more interaction between whiskey and wood, resulting in extra-rich and luscious flavors of raisins, orange zest, and toasted spices. If you’re a fan of Redbreast Lustau, taste it side by side with this new release to compare the differences between oloroso and PX sherry finishes, ideally showcased in the triple-distilled single pot still style.

[$96; reservebar.com]

