3. Teeling 30-Year-Old Get It

It’s pretty easy to find 30-year-old scotch, but Irish whiskey with this much age is still a rarity. Teeling has a deep library of mature casks, and this is its oldest release yet. Distilled in 1991, the single malt whiskey spent its first 21 years in ex-bourbon barrels before being moved to sauternes casks, which layer rich sweetness atop the lightly peated spirit. There are just 4,000 bottles available, and they don’t come cheap—but try finding a 30-year-old Macallan at this price!

[$2,200; caskers.com]

