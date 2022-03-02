4. Waterford The Cuvée Get It

The first whiskeys from Waterford showcased barleys grown on different farms, part of the distillery’s mission to highlight terroir. But they were just a taster of the flagship single malt, The Cuvée. The new whiskey brings together 25 single-farm distillates into a whole that’s greater than the sum of its parts, just as winemakers combine numerous wines into one final blend—creating, as Waterford calls it, “the ultimate single malt.”

[$95; waterfordwhisky.com]

