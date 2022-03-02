5. Limavady Get It

Launched last year as a sister brand to WhistlePig Whiskey, Limavady was created by Irish distilling veteran Darryl McNally in tribute to his hometown and his family history of whiskey making. The brand currently focuses on single barrel single malts, with its core expression sporting a Pedro Ximénez sherry finish. That flavor influence, plus its ABV of 46 percent, ensures a pleasant complexity while still retaining the signature easy-sipping style of a typical Irish whiskey.

[$55; caskers.com]

