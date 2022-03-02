6. Glendalough 7-Year-Old Mizunara Cask Get It

Mizunara oak is far more common in Japanese whisky, since that’s where the trees grow, but this is actually the second Glendalough single malt to take advantage of the wood’s aromatic spice and incense flavors. It follows 13-year-old and 17-year-old iterations that were well-received a few years ago and, like those expressions, is available in limited amounts. Wrapped around the bottle’s neck is a “red thread of fate” that represents the link between the mountain forests of Wicklow, Glendalough’s home, and those of Hokkaido, the source of the mizunara oak.

[$100; glendalough.com]

