7. Lost Irish Get It

Co-founded by ex-Tullamore DEW ambassador Tim Herlihy, this blend combines Ireland’s three whiskey styles: single malt, single grain, and single pot still. As an homage to the millions of Irish expats and people of Irish descent who live outside of Ireland, the whiskeys were matured in casks from six continents: South African brandy, Australian tawny wine, American bourbon, Caribbean rum, Colombian rum, Spanish sherry, and Japanese mizunara oak. It’s as soft and smooth as any of its peers, but the complex recipe gives this whiskey added gravitas and makes it a better deal than most.

[$40; reservebar.com]

