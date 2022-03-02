8. Egan’s Conviction Get It

Joining 10-year-old and Fortitude single malts and Vintage single grain in the Egan’s lineup is this blend of malt and grain whiskeys aged for 10 years, then finished in XO cognac casks, which add an intense aromatic quality. Expect to find sweet notes of honey and marzipan, juxtaposed with leather and licorice. Egan’s also just released the final whiskey in its Legacy Reserve series, an 18-year-old single malt finished in moscatel de Valencia casks and priced at $200.

[$100; caskers.com]

