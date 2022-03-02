9. Writer’s Tears Japanese Cask Finish Get It

One of two mizunara oak-finished Irish whiskeys on this list, fans of single pot still whiskey will want to look for this one, which combines the classic Irish style with single malt as part of the standard Writers’ Tears blend. It was originally created to celebrate the 2019 Rugby World Cup, hosted by Japan, but returned recently with wider availability, though it’s still a limited edition. The mizunara finish adds sandalwood and coconut notes, and it has a hefty bottling strength of 55 percent ABV.

[$120; flaviar.com]

