Best Stouts in the World

6. Abraxas

Brewer: Perennial Artisan Ales

Style: Imperial Stout

When brewers design beer recipes less is usually more. Adding one adjunct ingredient for complexity often works out well while two to three is often a recipe for disaster. That’s what were prepared for when we first tasted Abraxas from Perennial Artisan Ales out of St. Louis, Missouri. Abraxas layers ancho peppers, vanilla beans, cacao nibs, and cinnamon sticks into the folds of a rich imperial stout. The “everyone in the pool” approach rarely works, but Perennial manages to expertly balance all the flavors. The sweetness of the vanilla and the richness of the cacao nibs buffer the gentle heat of the ancho chiles and the spice of the cinnamon keeping Abraxas as drinkable as it is interesting, a dangerous feat for a beer that boasts a 10-percent alcohol strength

