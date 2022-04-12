Best Stouts in the World

2. Beamish Irish Stout

Brewer: Beamish and Crawford

Style: Dry Stout

Beamish Irish Stout is mostly easily described as being like Guinness, but better. It shares the smooth, nitro-carbonated body and roasted, bitter finish, but the malts are richer with a full cocoa and coffee bean flavor where Guinness can taste flat and thin. Beamish, and the similarly excellent Murphy’s Stout, are both owned by Heineken, and while they might miss the fine-tuned magic of a locally-made craft stout, they’re a readily-available upgrade to the standard stout at most Irish-themed bars.

