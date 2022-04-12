Best Stouts in the World

5. Black Chocolate Stout

Brewer: Brooklyn Brewery

Style: Imperial Stout

Black Chocolate Stout was the first beer Garrett Oliver designed for the Brooklyn Brewery when he was made brewmaster in 1994. It remains a classic and one of his best beers to this day. Oliver uses no actual chocolate in the beer, relying instead on roasted chocolate malt. The process for roasting these grains is similar to the process used to roast cacao in order to make chocolate which accounts for the similarity in the flavors. The beer is full bodied with a warming 10 percent alcohol and a depth of dark fruit flavors developed over a four-month fermenting and conditioning process prior to release.

