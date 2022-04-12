Best Stouts in the World

8. Bourbon County Stout

Brewer: Goose Island Brewing

Style: Barrel-Aged Stout

Goose Island Brewing Company pioneered the use of bourbon barrels to age strong beers when they first introduced Bourbon County Stout in 1992. The beer is released each year on Black Friday and the lines to purchase the stout and it’s even more rare variants often resembles a big box store doorbuster sale. Goose Island has gamely tried to keep pace with demand housing the now 3,000 barrel strong program in a new warehouse.

The beer is boiled for upwards of five hours to increase it’s strength and body, and added to the bourbon barrels after fermentation where it picks up additional alcohol to reach its final 14.2 percent strength. The beer is left to mature in the barrel for at least nine months and the warehouse is subjected to the changing weather of the seasons. The varying temperatures push the residual spirits and beer in and out of the wood as the staves of the barrel expand and contract.

The other beers in the bourbon county line feature a barleywine, a coffee stou,t and a stout with vanilla and rye. They’re all great, but when it comes to flavor the original Bourbon County Stout is still our favorite with a rich enveloping roast offset by vanilla sweetness and bourbon heat.

