Best Stouts in the World

12. Darkness

Brewer: Surly Brewing

Style: Barrel-Aged Stout

This imperial stout was an immediate hit in its first release back in 2007. Surly head brewer Todd Haug blended a mix of style-spanning ingredients, with dark Belgian candi sugar you’d find in an abbey ale, a subtly fruity British yeast strain, and then rich American hops. In 2014, the Minnesota brewery added another twist, aging the roughly 10-percent stout in High West rye whiskey barrels to impart the spirit’s spice and oaky vanilla of the barrel.

