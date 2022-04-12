Best Stouts in the World

1. Donnybrook Stout

Brewer: Victory Brewing

Style: Dry Stout

This Downington, Pennsylvania brewer is most famous for its aggressive American take on pilsners, but they make some exceptional ales as well. Look for Donnybrook stout on a nitro tap where it hits all the marks for the Dry Irish Stout category. It features a sharp roasted barley character, light body, creamy mouthfeel, and a characteristically low alcohol level at 3.7 percent. Victory uses whole cone hops in all their beers and here the hopping provides just enough bitter punch to balance out the dark ale and keep the finish dry without distracting from the roasted flavor.

