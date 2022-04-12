Best Stouts in the World

13. Guinness Foreign Extra Stout

Brewer: Guinness

Style: Foreign Export Stout

Don’t confuse this Guinness with the one that’s served on a nitrogenated tap at your local Irish-themed pub or served out of a can with a nitrogen widget. While the flagship version of Guinness falls in the low alcohol, dry stout range, this big boy clocks in at a hefty 7.5-percent alcohol by volume and it features a richer flavor along with a light acidity from the volume of roasted grain. The Foreign Extra Stout is also carbonated rather than nitrogenated so look for a little extra flavor punch to go along with the added strength. While the the Foreign Extra Stout is harder to find in the U.S. than its ubiquitous sibling, it’s hugely popular around the world, accounting for 45 percent of the company’s sales.

