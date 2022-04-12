Best Stouts in the World

11. Kalamazoo Stout

Brewer: Bell’s Brewery

Style: American Stout

Bell’s Brewery’s makes an impressive variety of stouts, but the Kalamazoo Stout is the only one on the year-round roster and it’s not hard to pinpoint why . The beer delivers big roasted coffee flavors balanced by an underlying sweetness and a light touch of liquorice. While American stouts have earned a reputation for aggressive hopping the artistry of the Kalamazoo Stout is in its effortless balance of big flavors.

