Best Stouts in the World

9. Kentucky Breakfast Stout

Brewer: Founders Brewing

Style: Barrel Aged Stout

When we toured the Founders Brewery this summer they were eager to show off every part of their bustling operation with one big exception. Its barrel program is kept tightly under wraps. After brewing each batch of their Kentucky Breakfast Stout the imperial-strength coffee stout is racked off into first use (after the initial spirits) bourbon barrels and then trucked off to an underground cave at a secret location for a year before bottling. The practice which ensures consistent temperatures throughout the aging process stands in stark contrast to Goose Island’s practice of exposing barrels to the seasons, but each brewery gets great results with its own methods.

The base beer is brewed with coffee and chocolate added and both ingredients shine through in the 11.2 percent strong, fully bodied beer. There’s plenty of bourbon warmth here, but the beer, bursting with roasted coffee and chocolate and vanilla remains the star of the show.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!