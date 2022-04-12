Best Stouts in the World

15. Left Hand Milk Stout

Brewer: Left Hand Brewing

Style: Sweet Stout

Left Hand Brewing’s Milk Stout is sold in two versions, the regular CO2-carbonated bottle and the Nitro bottle. Both versions are good, but we go for the Nitro whenever we get the choice. There’s no widget in the bottle to dispense the nitrogen like you’d find with a Guinness. But you don’t need to go through the kabuki-like process of a five-step pour either, just turn the bottle upside down over the glass and pour. The head will turn out perfectly every time.

While there’s no actual milk in a milk stout, the style takes it’s name from an addition of lactose which is milk sugar. Most beer yeasts can’t consume lactose so the sugar sticks around through fermentation yielding a beer with a creamier mouthfeel and a slightly sweeter taste. Left Hand isn’t the only company making this style, it’s just one of the best at it. If you know someone that swears they don’t like stouts because they’re all dark and bitter this is the one to convert them.

