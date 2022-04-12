Best Stouts in the World

16. Lion Stout

Brewer: Lion Brewery

Style: Foreign Extra Stout

Sri Lanka doesn’t typically come up in conversations about great national beer traditions, but the Lion Brewery traces its origin to 1861 when Sir Samuel Baker, a British planter, decided to establish a brewery there. The stout they’re most famous for didn’t come along until 1940 but it’s an absolute treasure. Weighing in at a hefty 8.8-percent, this tropical take on the foreign style stout has a slightly lighter body with a smooth roast character accented by a rich and beguiling fruitiness.

