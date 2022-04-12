Food & Drink

Best Stouts in the World

Obsidian Stout
19
3. Obsidian Stout

Brewer: Deschutes Brewery

Style: American Stout

We’re such big fans of the Deschutes Black Butte Porter that’s it’s sometime easy to forget that the brewery also makes one of the best American-style stouts in the world. Both beers are big on roast, but the Obsidian Stout’s flavor drifts more towards a sharp coffee rather than the smooth chocolate character of the porter. The Obsidian Stout also boasts a full bodied warmth and the snappy hop bitterness that’s characteristic of the American Stout style.

