Best Stouts in the World

18. Samuel Smith’s Oatmeal Stout

Brewer: Samuel Smith Old Brewery

Style: Oatmeal Stout

Samuel Smith in North Yorkshire, England dates back to 1758 and still uses its traditional square open fermenters known as Yorkshire Squares rather than steel conical vessels. The old world technique still holds up, especially in the Oatmeal Stout which offers a firm roast with a creamy sweetness and hints of molasses. The oatmeal is another traditional addition for stouts. While it doesn’t lend much in the way of flavor it lends a delicate, silky mouthfeel.

