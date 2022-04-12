Food & Drink

Best Stouts in the World

Samuel Smith's Oatmeal Stout
19
Courtesy Image 18 / 19

18. Samuel Smith’s Oatmeal Stout

Brewer: Samuel Smith Old Brewery

Style: Oatmeal Stout

Samuel Smith in North Yorkshire, England dates back to 1758 and still uses its traditional square open fermenters known as Yorkshire Squares rather than steel conical vessels. The old world technique still holds up, especially in the Oatmeal Stout which offers a firm roast with a creamy sweetness and hints of molasses. The oatmeal is another traditional addition for stouts. While it doesn’t lend much in the way of flavor it lends a delicate, silky mouthfeel.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
ATTA_033022_300x490
More from Food & Drink