Best Stouts in the World

19. Shakespeare Oatmeal Stout

Brewer: Rogue Ales

Style: Oatmeal Stout

For an American take on the oatmeal stout look no further than Rogue’s Shakespeare Oatmeal Stout. Big chocolate and roast flavors are balanced by a caramel sweetness and an assertive dose of bittering hops. The oats help to beef up the already full body and lend that signature silkiness the mouthfeel leading the beer to drink even more easily than its 6-percent alcohol would lead you to believe.

