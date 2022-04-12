Best Stouts in the World

7. Speedway Stout

Brewer: AleSmith Brewing

Style: Imperial Stout

San Diego’s AleSmith Brewing features a big helping of coffee from a nearby roaster to deliver extra depths of flavor to the hefty 12-percent alcohol Speedway Stout. The flavor explodes with a sharp roast along with caramel, dark fruits, and a hint of green pepper from the coffee beans. It finishes with bitter punch to offset the sweetness of the malt and warms all the way down.

