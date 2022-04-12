Best Stouts in the World

17. Void of Light

Brewer: Gun Hill Brewing

Style: Foreign Extra Stout

Gun Hill Brewing has yet to celebrate its first anniversary, but the new brewery from the Bronx has already had reason to celebrate thanks to its Void of Light Stout. The beer took home a gold medal at the 2014 Great American Beer Festival. A closer look reveals that the new brewing hotshot is actually an old hand when it comes to brewing this style. Brewmaster Chris Sheehan also took home a bronze medal in the same category in the 2008 competition when he was brewing at the now shuttered Chelsea Brewing Company. Sheehan’s take on the Foreign Style Stout features a rich, deep roasted complexity and a dry finish. No bells or whistle here, just a great easy drinking take on the style.

