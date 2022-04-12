Best Stouts in the World

4. Yeti Imperial Stout

Brewer: Great Divide Brewing

Style: Imperial Stout

Russian imperial stouts take everything that stouts are known for and scale them up to monster size. Fittingly, Denver’s Great Divide Brewing Company named their version a monstrous name. Yeti lives up to the billing with a huge malty body packing in 9.5 percent alcohol and big flavors to match it. The flavor is deeply malty, dominated with roasted barley and caramel flavors flavors.

