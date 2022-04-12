Best Stouts in the World

14. Young’s Double Chocolate Stout

Brewer: Young & Co Brewery

Style: Sweet Stout

Most stouts feature some chocolate flavors, but you can usually thank the presence of roasted grains rather than an actual dose of cocoa. Young’s doubles down and uses both roasted malt and cocoa in its Double Chocolate Stout. The beer is brewed to the style of a sweet stout, but the brewery is using a proprietary blend of sugars rather than lactose. The result is a rich, sweet roasted beer with deep chocolate and vanilla flavors. If you have a choice, grab the canned version which features a nitrogen releasing widget that takes the beers creaminess to a new level of decadence.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!