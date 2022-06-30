Best Summer Wines of 2022, According to Sommeliers

When searching for the perfect summer wine, there’s no right or wrong selection. Everyone’s palate varies—but there are certainly wines that are more favorable during the warmer months and thus preferred for summer sipping. While rosé tends to steal the show during this time of year, there’s more than one style of rosé. Moreover, a variety of unique mineral-forward white wines and fruity-centric red wines are equally thirst-quenching and refreshing, and worthy of a spot in your fridge or cooler.

The list of great summer wines is likely longer and broader than you thought, but don’t take it from us. We asked nine top sommeliers to share what they’re sipping this season to inspire us to try something new. From chilled Beaujolais to biodynamic whites and an effervescent rosé, here are nine summer wines for sipping at barbecues, lazy beach days, and poolside afternoons.

1. Granito Cru Alvarinho Vinho Verde

“When I’m in the mood for something salty, super fresh, and relatively low-alcohol, I tend to crave alvarinho from Vinho Verde,” shares Michael Kennedy, founder of Component Wine Company in Napa Valley. “One of my favorites for this wine from Portugal is Luis Saebra’s Granito Cru Alvarinho. It’s a truly iconic wine. Even better—tasty, simpler versions of it can be found for around $10.”

[$45; vivino.com]

2. The Marigny Piquette

In New Orleans, Coryn Caspar, director of operations and wine director at Bacchanal Wine advocates for a wine that can stand up to the sticky, humid summer. “I’m all about the piquette,” she beams. “I’m so glad there are more producers making and exporting this low ABV [think 4-9 percent], crushable beverage. Some say it’s technically not wine, but I say nay to the naysayers!” Since piquette is not fermented, it’s produced by adding water to grape pomace. This is where Casper’s “naysayers” come in. We’ll let you decide for yourself with a bottle like The Marigny Piquette.

[$22; drizly.com]

