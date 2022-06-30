Best Summer Wines of 2022, According to Sommeliers

3. Domaine des Roches Neuves by Thierry Germain “L’Echelier” Saumur Blanc Get It

“This time of year, when I find myself grilling mainly fish and hearty vegetable dishes, I dive into Chenin blanc from the Loire Valley in France,” says Debbie Jones, head sommelier at Jungsik in NYC. “Chenin blanc in general has a great texture to stand up to more substantial fish and vegetable preparations—as well as lighter meat dishes I often find myself eating in the spring and summertime.” Jones suggests Domaine des Roches Neuves by Thierry Germain “L’Echelier” Saumur Blanc as a newer producer using biodynamics and low-intervention winemaking for a mineral-driven Chenin blanc with bright acid that gradually develops with time.

[$47; wine-searcher.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!