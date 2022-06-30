Best Summer Wines of 2022, According to Sommeliers

4. Clos Sainte Magdeleine Cassis Blanc, Provence, France Get It

“Tomato season is short here in the Northeast and I use a ton when the local heirlooms start to come into the market with garlic and herbs,” says Jason Percival, sommelier and beverage director at Himmel Hospitality Group in Boston. “For those dishes I like a fuller-bodied, minerally white. The marsanne grape-based wines of Cassis, on the southern French coast, are perfect for this type of cuisine.”

[$31; wine-searcher.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!