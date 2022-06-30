Best Summer Wines of 2022, According to Sommeliers

6. Dr. Loosen Riesling Blue Slate Kabinett 2020 Get It

Riesling is often misunderstood as a “sweet” wine, and thus overlooked for its white grape counterparts. While there are varying levels of sweetness when it comes to riesling, there are also dry riesling offerings (labeled “trocken”). Chris Campbell, owner and sommelier at Boston’s Troquet on South, suggests Dr. Loosen Riesling Blue Slate Kabinett as one of his favorites. “It’s crisp, clean, and refreshing with great acidity, not too sweet, but open and fruity,” says Campbell, adding that this particular bottle clocks in at eight percent ABV, which means you can enjoy it on a warm summer afternoon and still make it to dinner.

[$20; wine.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!