Best Summer Wines of 2022, According to Sommeliers

7. Anne-Sophie Dubois Fleurie ‘L’Alchimiste’ 2020 Beaujolais Get It

“This summer I am drinking all of the chilled red wines,” states Victoria James, director of beverage and partner at COTE in NYC and Miami. “Usually people think red wines are for the winter, but during the warmer months I love light-bodied reds [i.e. lower alcohol, higher acidity], which are more refreshing this time of year versus fuller-bodied varieties. I even designed stemware just for these. Their bright acidity is highlighted further with a nice chill, so store them in your fridge and pull out 30 minutes before drinking.” James suggests a Beaujolais from Anne-Sophie Dubois out of France.

[$30; vervewine.com]

