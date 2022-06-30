Best Summer Wines of 2022, According to Sommeliers

8. Txomin Etxaniz Rosé Get It

“In New England, we have to make the most of the few long summer days we have,” prefaces Benjamin Appleby, wine director at Tavistock Restaurant Collection, New England. “I love refreshing, lower alcohol wines that you can have on a restaurant patio at lunchtime without leaving you sleepy for an evening barbeque. There’s no greater joy for me on a hot day than a dozen east coast oysters paired with a flinty sparkler or crisp, dry rosé. Happily, this style of wine also tends to be budget-friendly.” Appleby suggests Txomin Etxaniz Rosé, “a rosé version of the delightful Basque country specialty, txakoli [pronounced chock-oh-LEE-nah].” The wine is semi-sparkling, slightly effervescent, and easy to drink, he adds.

[$17; vivino.com]

