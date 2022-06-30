Best Summer Wines of 2022, According to Sommeliers

9. Modicum, Blanc de Blancs, Extra-Brut Sparkling Wine, North Coast 2017 Get It

One cannot forget a crisp bottle of bubbles that’s perfect for a sunny afternoon on the patio. In Yountville, CA, Michel Couvreux, beverage director at Regiis Ova Caviar & Champagne Lounge recommends Modicum, Blanc de Blancs, Extra-Brut Sparkling wine, North Coast 2017. “I enjoy drinking Champagne or sparkling wines in the summer, especially blanc de blancs—not only because they’re refreshing, but because I like the acidity and steely character of a young vintage,” says Couvreux.

[Prices vary; vivino.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!