10 Best Tennessee Whiskeys to Drink Right Now

10. Prichard’s Tennessee Whiskey Get it

We know all about the Lincoln County Process and Benjamin Prichard’s is one of only two distilleries actually in production in the county that gave the charcoal filtering its name (the other is Southern Pride Distillery). Strangely, Prichard’s doesn’t use the Lincoln County Process and is the only distillery that’s allowed to label its product as Tennessee Whiskey without it. It has a white corn base, with notes of cinnamon sugar, vanilla, buttery caramel, dried fruits, and a warming kick of peppery rye spice at the finish.

[$49.99; prichardsdistillery.com]

