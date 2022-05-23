10 Best Tennessee Whiskeys to Drink Right Now

2. Uncle Nearest 1856 Whiskey Get it

Launched in 2017, Uncle Nearest is named to pay homage to the former slave, Nathan “Nearest” Green, who’s noted as teaching Jack Daniel the art of distilling. The brand currently produced two main whiskeys (and a few smaller batch whiskeys), the 93-proof Uncle Nearest 1884 and the 100-proof Uncle Nearest 1856. The latter is a blend of aged whiskeys known for flavors of dried fruits, maple candy, vanilla, and warming spices.

[$54.99; unclenearest.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!