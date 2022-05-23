10 Best Tennessee Whiskeys to Drink Right Now

3. Nelson’s Green Brier Tennessee Whiskey Get it

Charlie and Andy Nelson felt a strong pull to re-open their family’s distillery that closed in 1909, and they did so in 2014. They’ve been carrying on the family legacy by producing award-winning whiskeys ever since. One of their best is their take on the whiskey that made the family famous in the first place: Nelson’s Green Brier Tennessee Whiskey. Filtered through sugar maple charcoal and aged in new, charred American oak barrels, this sipping whiskey carries flavors of butterscotch, caramel corn, dried fruits, and light spice.

[$35; greenbrierdistillery.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!