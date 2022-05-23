10 Best Tennessee Whiskeys to Drink Right Now

4. Davidson Reserve Tennessee Small Batch Bourbon Get it

When it comes to Tennessee whiskey, you might not know the name Davidson, but you should. This small-batch whiskey is a blend of barrels that were matured between four and six years. Made with a mash bill of 60 percent corn, 22 percent red winter wheat, and 18 percent malted barley, this high-wheat whiskey is known for its soft flavor profile highlighted by notes of raisins, candied pecans, toasted vanilla beans, toasted marshmallows, and a gentle, herbal flavor. Its finish is a warming mix of sweetness and spice.

[$45; davidsonreserve.com]

