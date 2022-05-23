10 Best Tennessee Whiskeys to Drink Right Now

5. Corsair Triple Smoke American Single Malt Whiskey Get it

While many of the expressions on this list will be more in the vein of bourbon or Tennessee whiskey, Corsair’s Triple Smoke American Single Malt Whiskey is something completely unique. This pot still, small-batch single malt whiskey gets its name because it’s made with three different smoked malts. Cherrywood from Wisconsin, beechwood from Germany, and peat from Scotland. The result is a robust, smoky whiskey with notes of salted caramel, vanilla, and light spices that pair well with the enveloping smoke.

[$39.99; corsairdistillery.com]

