10 Best Tennessee Whiskeys to Drink Right Now

6. Chattanooga Whiskey 111 Get it

This unfiltered, cask-strength whiskey sits at a potent 111 proof. The high-malt content contains caramel malted barley, honey malted barley, as well as malted rye, and yellow corn. It’s made in small batches of between six and 10 barrels. It’s matured for a minimum of two years in new, charred American oak barrels. This results in rich, mellow whiskey with notes of dried cherries, caramel, rich oak, and cinnamon sugar. It’s a bold sipper for a chilly evening.

[$49.99; chattanoogawhiskey.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!