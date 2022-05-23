10 Best Tennessee Whiskeys to Drink Right Now

7. Heaven’s Door Straight Bourbon Get it

Heaven’s Door is so named because it was created by folk music icon Bob Dylan (and is named for his metal crafting study) and master blender Ryan Perry. While the brand makes multiple award-winning whiskeys, its flagship bourbon shouldn’t be missed. This 92-proof straight bourbon was distilled and matured in Tennessee and spent at least six years aging in new, charred American oak barrels. You’ll note toasted vanilla beans, butterscotch, maple candy, cinnamon, and baking spices.

[$45.99; heavensdoor.com]

