10 Best Tennessee Whiskeys to Drink Right Now

8. Jack Daniels Single Barrel Select Tennessee Whiskey Get it

In our opinion, one of the best offerings from this Tennessee staple is its Single Barrel Select. It’s substantially more expensive than the classic “Old No. 7” that many of us have enjoyed over the years and that’s because this single barrel bourbon is known for its mellower, richer, more well-balanced flavor with hints of sweet honey, oak, dried cherries, and butterscotch.

[$48.99; jackdaniels.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!